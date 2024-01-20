Brighton v Wolves: Liam Keen's predicted line-ups

Santi Bueno has done well recently, but I would be surprised if Craig Dawson didn't come straight back into the team to replace him in defence.

The rest of the defence pretty much picks itself, with one other decision at left-wing-back. Hugo Bueno has struggled with injury and fitness, while Matt Doherty did well on the left against Brentford on Tuesday and was unlucky to come off when he did. As a result, I think Doherty keeps his place.

O'Neil hinted in his press conference that Mario Lemina could come back into the team but may not last the 90 minutes, which is understandable after his compassionate leave.