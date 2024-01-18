Could Hwang Hee-Chan play vs West Brom? The earliest, latest and predicted return of Wolves' AFCON and Asian Cup stars

Hwang Hee Chan, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Boubacar Traore are all away with their respective countries.

But how have they fared so far? And when could they be back?

Hwang Hee Chan - South Korea

Hwang Hee-Chan (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves star Hwang Hee-Chan missed out on South Korea's Asia Cup victory against Bahrain with injury.

Korea cruised to a 3-1win at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, but Hwang was not involved due to a hip flexor injury.

It remains to be seen if the striker will be available for the group clashes with Jordan (Jan 20) and Malaysia (Jan 25).

He is expected to be fit for the knockout stages with Korea second favourites to win the competition behind Japan.

Earliest available return date - Manchester United (H) Feb 1*

Latest return date - Spurs (a) Feb 17