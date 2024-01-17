Wolves Fans' Verdict v Brentford: A big derby day to come

John Lalley

These days, coaches and managers view cup replays as anathema; Brentford boss Thomas Frank could barely hide his shrivelling contempt given the prospect of an extra fixture after the drawn match with Wolves in London. But this pulsating game told a different story.

It was a throwback to the days when the FA Cup was sacrosanct and replays under the lights generated a unique sense of expectation and atmosphere only a floodlit match could generate. And to top it all, a thrilling and definitive climax.

Top clubs turn their respectively expensive noses up at games such as this and that is a crying shame. Younger supporters don’t know what they’ve been missing! Wolves sparkled for much of this game; assumed control from the off and never lost their inventive initiative going forward.

Transformed from the bereft attacking impotence of previous seasons and given their still restricted resources, Wolves remarkably now carry a genuine striking potential. We’ve all despaired at the lack of frontline power and the minimal creation of scoring opportunities which rendered us bland and dull, but Gary O’Neil has instigated a vibrant transformation of approach.

Teenager Nathan Fraser finished with aplomb within minutes of entering the fray and showed all the positional instincts of an emerging embryo finisher during his cameo performance. And at the hub of it all, Matheus Cunha beautifully balanced with his prodigious work-rate and surging runs making him an incessant pest to the opposition by sealing the link between midfield and attack.

Right now, Wolves are simply a pleasure to watch and that’s not an indulgence we have enjoyed recently. This was still a close call; we weren’t pressurised to any great extent, but when Brentford did venture forward, we were surprisingly uneasy at the back. They came to Molineux in decidedly wretched order, but given our defensive frailties, they were always in the game with Maupay a particular danger.

The fact that Wolves were infuriatingly twice in arrears despite dominating proceedings before sealing the tie shows the spirit and determination that O’Neil has installed in his players. Brentford wouldn’t have given it a passing thought, but inevitably the destination for the winners certainly occupied the minds of the Molineux faithful.