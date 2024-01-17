Wolves fan steps in as fourth official in Brentford win

An injury to one of the assistants presented Bennett with the opportunity to see out the game between both dugouts, as Wolves set-up a Black Country derby against Albion at the Hawthorns in the FA Cup fourth round.

Wolves twice had to come from behind with equalisers from Nelson Semedo and Nathan Fraser cancelling out goals from Nathan Collins, who scored against his former club, and Neal Maupay.

The tie headed to extra-time and Matheus Cunha kept his composure from the spot to give Wolves the lead after Pedro Neto was tripped inside the box.

Wolves Foundation senior manager Tom Warren posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Some big performances tonight including from season ticket holder Ross who stepped up to be fourth official for extra time after an injury to one of the assistants."

Wolves will face local rivals Albion for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years on Sunday, January 28, with kick-off at 11:45am.