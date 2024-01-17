E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 323 - Black Country Derby - The Revenge!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys are in top form as they discuss the thrilling (and freezing) 3-2 FA Cup replay win over Brentford.
Plenty of big performances on the pitch and of course what that means now with a HUGE FA Cup 4th round clash with West Brom.
There's all the latest transfer news with a certain Chelsea striker causing a stir.
What to do with Nathan Fraser? There's a difference of opinion after the youngster produced an excellent cameo off the bench on Tuesday night.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the Premier League clash with Brighton on Monday night.