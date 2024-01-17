E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 323 - Black Country Derby - The Revenge!

The boys are in top form as they discuss the thrilling (and freezing) 3-2 FA Cup replay win over Brentford.

Plenty of big performances on the pitch and of course what that means now with a HUGE FA Cup 4th round clash with West Brom.

There's all the latest transfer news with a certain Chelsea striker causing a stir.

What to do with Nathan Fraser? There's a difference of opinion after the youngster produced an excellent cameo off the bench on Tuesday night.

All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the Premier League clash with Brighton on Monday night.