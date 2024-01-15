Wolves manager lauds record January purchase

The Brazilian joined Wolves in January last year for £43million and played a part in the club avoiding relegation, despite struggling for goals.

This season, the 24-year-old has impressed for O’Neil’s side with six goals and five assists in 20 Premier League games and the head coach says the forward has full belief in his ability.

“He’s confident, knows what he can do and expects a lot of himself,” O’Neil said.

“He gets very disappointed when he doesn’t reach the standards he thinks he should.

“I haven’t seen anything in him that tells me a transfer fee will ever impact how he feels or how he plays.