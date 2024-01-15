FA Cup replay: Brentford v Wolves – Liam Keen & Nathan Judah's predicted line-up

Wolves face Thomas Frank's side for third time in less than a month

Changes are expected but what sort of side will Gary O'Neil opt for back at Molineux.

I expect Gary O'Neil to name his strongest possible side with progression in the FA Cup an attractive prospect.

The biggest issue he faces is the midfield with Mario Lemina still on compassionate leave and Joao Gomes suspended.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could drop into that position, but the most obvious choice would be to give Joe Hodge an opportunity he has waited a long time for.