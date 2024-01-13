Steve Bull: Wolves won't need Black Country derby incentive in FA Cup replay

With the way we played with 10 men against Brentford, we could have won it, and I think O’Neil will take every game as it comes. He won’t be looking at the next game, he will just want to be in the next round.

Most of the players will be available, aside from the ones on international duty, so he’ll have a strong squad to pick from on Tuesday.

If Wolves do get through, it’s a huge tie for the fans to go to The Hawthorns.

With so many of the players not being local these days, the derby doesn’t mean as much to them, but it definitely will to the supporters. It’s all about bragging rights.

It would be nice to get one over on them and it’s always great to have a local derby, especially being a local lad myself.

But for the players, they’ll put their blinkers on. They don’t care who the opposition is, they just want to win the game, but before that they have to beat Brentford in the replay.

It won’t be a formality on Tuesday, they will make it hard for us and Wolves will need to be at their best. Under the floodlights at Molineux it should be a brilliant atmosphere and the fans will push them on even further.

It will be very disappointing if we lose as it really is a mouthwatering tie waiting in round four.

Looking back at the draw with Brentford, I thought it was a good performance and Wolves were unlucky. It was a silly tackle from Joao Gomes but he didn’t intend to cause any harm and I think it should have been a yellow card.

We’ve had moments throughout the season when the opposition has got away with things and Mikkel Damsgaard definitely got away with his tackle on Tommy Doyle. It was worse than Gomes’ tackle and Brentford should also have been down to 10 men.

But it shows the character and spirit in the side to come back and get a draw to force a replay.