Wolves forging closer links in the Arabian sun

In an impressive first half of the season, the head coach has managed to connect with the supporters and reconnect a fragmented side.

O’Neil is keen is keep the tight-knit squad together with a tough second half of the campaign to come.

Now, with the Premier League’s winter break under way and Wolves not playing this weekend, the team have flown to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for a warm weather training camp.

Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes (Getty)

They flew out on Monday morning and have since been training in the sun, with temperatures averaging around 25 degrees.

O’Neil has avoided double training sessions this week due to the hectic fixture list throughout December and instead the players have trained once a day, alongside strength training in the gym and recovery sessions.

With one large pitch overlooked by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and two smaller pitches, the Wolves players are still being put through their paces.

They did have yesterday off, however, and today they have turned their attentions to preparing to face Brentford in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday.

Defender Toti Gomes said: “I’m enjoying it. It’s my first time, and the same for most of the players. The sessions are going really well, the weather is amazing and we’re enjoying it.