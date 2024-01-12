Wolves fans ready to dream of Europe again

A return of 28 points from 20 games has left Wolves just three points off the European spots in 11th place.

O’Neil is keeping talk of Europe to a minimum within his camp but has encouraged the supporters to dream big after the club endured a difficult summer.

“I’m delighted, I want them to be excited and talk about what we might be able to achieve and their hopes and dreams,” O’Neil said.

“That’s what I came in for. You come into a place where everything was a little bit down and gloomy and at this moment it isn’t. I want the fans and everybody connected with the club to be able to talk about what ifs and ‘maybe we can’, and let me and the team have a more clear focus on what we’re trying to achieve day to day.

“The fans get to enjoy what we’ve managed to achieve so far and what we can possibly achieve for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, O'Neil is pleased to get some time to work with his squad during the winter break.

Wolves are currently in Abu Dhabi on a warm weather training camp.

"In a normal pre-season they'd be coming off the back of five to six weeks of rest, whereas the group at this moment are coming off the back of five to six weeks of really intense work with a small group," O'Neil said.

"There will be some work we can do and an opportunity to give the lads some time to recover any niggles, bumps and bruises that they've been playing with, because most of them are carrying something.

"Hopefully it's an opportunity to keep improving our understanding of what we are as a team, while trying to rejuvenate and improve energy levels.

"I don't think anyone can fault the effort, energy and work they've put in over the last few weeks over a tough Christmas period.

"We'll use the break wisely to get us in the best shape possible."