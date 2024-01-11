Wolves and Villa stars among Premier League's biggest overperformers

Using expected goals (xG) data, which measures the probability of a shot resulting in a goal, sports equipment retailer Net World Sports has found that Hwang has outperformed the number of goals he would be expected to score based on the quality of his chances.

The South Korean has managed 10 Premier League goals in 20 appearances this season, yet his expected goals rests at 6.79, making him the third biggest overperformer in the league behind Spurs’ Son Heung-min and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

High-flying Villa have two players in the top overperformers, with Leon Bailey sixth and John McGinn 10th.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is the biggest underperformer in the xG category, with data suggesting he should have more than doubled his tally of five goals this season.

Nicolas Jackson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are just behind him, as both should have netted four more goals.

Premier League top goalscorer Erling Haaland sits sixth on that list, with him missing enough chances where he should have added at least two more goals to the 14 he has managed.