Wolves slipping off the pace in National League

Beth Merrick’s first-half goal had given Dan McNamara’s side the lead at the interval in front of more than 500 supporters at the New Bucks Head Telford.

But Burnley, who are unbeaten in the league and sit second in the table, hit back twice after half-time to grab all three points as Wolves’ 2024 got off to the worst possible start.

Albion also made a difficult start to the new year as they were thrashed 3-0 at third-placed Nottingham Forest. Louanne Worsey bagged a brace for Forest and Holly Manders got the other.

But Stourbridge came from a goal behind to beat bottom-of-the-league AFC Fylde 2-1 at home.

The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes before Jess Lowe equalised 12 minutes later with a finish from just inside the box.

A hard-fought second half could have gone either way, but the hosts left with the points after Kelsey Richardson’s free-kick flew into the top corner with 11 minutes left on the clock.

In Division One Midlands, goals from Laura Smith, Leonie Joyce (two), Olivia Stubbs and Skye Owen gave Sporting Khalsa a comfortable 5-0 win at Notts County – a result that keeps them within touching distance of the top two.

Lye Town also enjoyed a strong start to 2024 with a 4-0 win over Coventry Sphinx in the West Midlands League Premier Division.

Goals from Natasha Baptiste, Macy Fox, Britanee Lote and Lafe Uche secured the win that moves Lye within two points of league leaders Worcester City.

Elsewhere in the division, Shelbie Cartwright’s hat-trick earned Lichfield City a 3-3 draw at Knowle, while Kidderminster Harriers lost 1-0 at home to Coundon Court in the Premier Cup first round.

In Division One North, Darlaston Town’s misery continued as they were hammered 12-2 at home by Coventry City.

Lichfield City Reserves also fell to a heavy defeat, with Dolcie Sims’ goal the only bright spark in a difficult afternoon that ended in a 5-1 home loss to Tamworth.

Walsall missed the opportunity to go top of the league as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by eighth-placed Walsall Wood – Freya Green and Rosie Hargreaves scoring for the latter in the local derby at Dales Lane.

And in Division One South, goals from Ashlea Follows and Arshi Zahoor earned 11th-placed Sedgley & Gornal United a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Redditch United, who remain four points ahead of them in 10th. Elsewhere, Bewdley Town drew 1-1 at Rugby Town.