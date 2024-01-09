Wolves' FA Cup third round replay date confirmed

Gary O'Neil's side fought back from a goal down at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday - after having Joao Gomes sent off just nine minutes into the game.

Neal Maupay had handed the home side the lead - but Tommy Doyle's 25 yard stunner earned his side a replay, which has now up a potential fourth round clash with Black Country rivals West Brom.

However, they will have to navigate their way past their Premier League opponents first, with the replay confirmed to be taking place on Thursday January 16, with kick off at 7.30pm.