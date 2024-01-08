Liam Keen's Wolves debrief: Molineux men are ticking all the boxes

An FA Cup replay is now on the cards after Friday’s 1-1 draw, in which Wolves showed another side of them in their impressive run of form.

Resilience

With three Premier League wins in a row, Wolves showed a mixture of professionalism, a clinical edge and a creative spark across those fixtures.

But coming up against Brentford again, and with Joao Gomes sent off after just nine minutes, Wolves had a show a different side. This time, resilience was key.

Although they did go 1-0 behind just before half-time, Wolves were fairly comfortable after losing Gomes and then came out in the second half the better team, before equalising.

This team is together, a strong unit and the players are playing for each other, Gary O’Neil and the fans.

It is genuinely impressive how they keep overcoming obstacles and showing a different side to them and they will have to keep doing that as setbacks are undoubtedly on the way at some point this season.

Wolves must also try and guard against this small squad running out of steam later in the season.