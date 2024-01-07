Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic makes loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt

The Austrian forward, who arrived at Molineux back in 2022 from Stuttgart for £15m, endured a difficult first season at the club, suffering a serious knee injury on his debut.

He battled back to fitness and netted late winners against Everton and AFC Bournemouth earlier this season.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled for regular minutes, starting just one Premier League game and featuring once in December.

Wolves have now allowed the forward to join the Bundesliga side for the rest of the campaign - in a bid to play more minutes ahead of Euro 2024.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs explained how the move is the best thing for the forward - and he hopes he will return to aid Wolves next season.

He said: "Sasa has been incredibly unlucky. He got injured on his debut having come back from a bad injury.

"He worked hard to get back fit, but the form of our forwards has meant his gametime has been limited. After the best part of two years out injured, the best thing for Sasa and us long-term is for him to go and get lots of football, in a league he knows well and one which is similar to the Premier League in terms of physicality and style of play.

“Sasa has shown he’s a natural finisher, but after his injuries, he needs to trust his body again. I hope he goes there and does really well, plays lots of games, and is able to help us next season.”

Hobbs also explained the move has come early into the transfer window due to personal reasons - with Kalajdzic's wife expecting a baby.

He added: "The human side comes into it because Sasa’s wife is due to give birth later this month, so if he was going to go out, it felt the right thing to do, to not delay and let them get settled with housing and hospitals, for example, ready for the birth of their child.

“He’s a great guy around the place. He’s frustrated, but he trains hard every day with a smile of his face. When that happens, and Sasa has the Euros and the baby coming up, delaying while we look for a replacement wouldn’t have been fair.”