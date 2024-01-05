Wolves striker set for Germany loan deal

The striker, who suffered a serious knee injury in his first season at Wolves, has scored two last minute Premier League winners this season but struggled for game time.

Wolves were initially adamant that they wanted to secure a replacement striker before allowing Kalajdzic to leave, but with just one Premier League game this month the club are now prepared to let him go before that happens.

Two main factors changed Wolves' stance, allowing the player to settle back in Germany and play games as soon as possible, and to allow his family to settle with his wife heavily pregnant and due to give birth soon.

Wolves will now continue to push for a replacement for Kalajdzic this month, with a number nine top of the shopping list, particularly after Fabio Silva was allowed to join Rangers on loan.

Kalajdzic, who joined Wolves from Stuttgart, is now expected to return to Germany in the coming days.

He has been included in Wolves' squad to face Brentford tonight and is on the bench.

There will be no buy option in the loan deal.