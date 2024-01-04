FA Cup: Brentford v Wolves – Liam Keen & Nathan Judah's predicted line-up

Wolves make their second trip to take on Thomas Frank's side in a matter of weeks - having trashed the Bees 4-1 in the league fixture.

Changes are expected but what sort of side will Gary O'Neil opt for down in London?

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

Liam Keen's predicted XI

Going into the FA Cup clash with Brentford, Gary O'Neil needs to find the right balance between choosing a strong side, while also giving minutes to players that are desperate for game time.

Dan Bentley is surely going to earn a start in goal, while Matt Doherty will be screaming for a start at right-wing-back.

The lack of options at centre-back mean Santi Bueno will be asking to play, but the majority of the three centre-backs will likely start. It is likely a decision between starting one and benching one of either Craig Dawson or Max Kilman. I can see the argument for both but have predicted Dawson will start to offer Bueno more guidance.

Meanwhile, Hugo Bueno filling in at left-wing-back should be an easy choice with Rayan Ait-Nouri away with Algeria.

Joe Hodge could be close to a start after coming back from injury, but Joao Gomes and Tommy Doyle is the obvious choice in midfield, while the forward options offer up an interesting decision.

Hwang Hee-chan's unavailability is a blow, while I also expect O'Neil to give Matheus Cunha a rest. As a result, Pedro Neto could get his first start back from injury, while the other decision will be between Pablo Sarabia and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. I have predicted Sarabia to keep his place due to his good form.

The final position is number nine and I have predicted Sasa Kalajdzic to finally get some minutes. With lots of rumours around his future and Wolves not allowing him to leave unless they can get a replacement, O'Neil not starting Kalajdzic on Friday evening will be a big message to the Austrian.

Nathan Judah's Wolves XI

Nathan Judah's predicted XI

I think Gary O'Neil will make a few changes in this one.

Of course as Keeno has stated, a few will be missing on AFCON & Asia Cup duty, but I suspect a few 'first team regulars' will also be given a break after a hectic Christmas.

If this was an FA Cup QF, things might be different, but it's the 3rd round.

With Hwang missing, I expect Kalajdzic to get a start despite reports linking him with a move away, I also think it's the perfect spot to get 60 mins out of Neto.

That means no Cunha...he's been superb lately and there's definitely an argument to start him, but maybe coming off the bench isn't a bad thing?

Elsewhere I'm resisting the temptation to bring Santi Bueno back in, but there are new wing-backs in Doc & Hugo Bueno plus a change of keeper.