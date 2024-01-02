Wolves to travel for Abu Dhabi training camp

Gary O'Neil's side play Brentford in the FA Cup third round this Friday and then have the following weekend off as part of the Premier League's winter break.

To take full advantage of the break and get more work and training into his side, O'Neil is taking his team to the capital of the United Arab Emirates for a training camp, while any potential friendlies out there during the trip will be behind closed doors due to the Premier League's rules on their winter break.