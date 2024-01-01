Wolves Fans' Verdict v Everton: A great way to end 2023

Adam Virgo

An unbelievable performance and result which rounds off a fantastic end to 2023.

What a week it has been for Wolves. Three wins in a row, the last two being emphatic and with how everyone has responded to the news regarding Mario Lemina’s dad it really feels like we have that core togetherness again in the club.

The atmosphere was one of the best at Molineux for a while and the way everyone got behind Lemina was amazing, particularly the celebrations from the players when we scored.

We could have easily scored more, the way we were playing was giving me flashbacks to prime Barcelona in 2009. The fact we’ve scored seven in our last two games shows how well we are playing as a team right now and our attack is on absolute fire.

Every player involved played their part and I can’t fault any of them, we dominated the game throughout. That attack in the second half where we were passing through them like they didn’t exist would have been one of the goals of the season if Joao Gomes had finished it off.

Gary O’Neil has done an absolutely unreal job and he’s really created a whole club togetherness between everyone involved. We’re three points off seventh and it just feels like a season we can enjoy because the pressure has always been off us. Who knows where we can finish but the way we are playing currently, no one in the league would want to play us, especially at Molineux.

Rob Cartwright

What a fabulous way to end the year; unbeaten at Molineux now for eight games and the Christmas gift of three wins in six days.

How has O’Neil done this with such a small senior squad? He is clearly a coach of the highest order who looks to have regenerated the “family” environment of the Nuno era. These players play for each other.

Without Lemina, arguably our best player in the last few weeks, there was cause for some caution. Enter Tommy Doyle who has shown real quality on his substitutions appearances. He didn’t let us down. I’ve said before, we needed to find him a starting place, but I didn’t know how. Maybe the AFCON absences coming up will give him another chance now. He has confidence on the ball, is forward thinking and can pick a pass to get attacking play moving.

Also Joao Gomes has really matured as a player. He does all the nasty stuff breaking up opposition possession. Together they make a great combination in the middle.

We destroyed Everton. We were quicker than them, looked fitter than them and were better all over the pitch. The only concern was that we were only 1-0 up at half time with Everton looking like they were finding their feet towards the end of the half.

O’Neil clearly changed things at the break. Same players, but a different style of play. He’s some coach to do this successfully and the players bought in from the off.