Nathan Judah's Wolves notebook vs Everton

Pre-Game

As I predicted, Gary O'Neil made two changes for this one.

So sad the absence of Mario Lemina, Wolves put out a statement shortly before kick-off that his father had passed away.

Thoughts and prayers go to Mario and his family at this difficult time.

I know for a fact the fans will also show their support throughout the game on what is going to be an emotionally-charged atmosphere.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman (centre) celebrates

Tommy Doyle gets his chance to shine, hasn't quite hit the heights this season, but he's learning the game and this type of physical battle will make him grow up very fast.

Elsewhere, just the one other change from the side that demolished Brentford with Dawson coming in for Bueno.

I saw a few calls pre-game saying Bueno should be allowed to keep his place, but if 'B'allon Dawson' is fit, he plays...simple.

Match

Mario Lemina's name bellowed out from every single stand in the 5th minute of the game and consistently throughout the match.