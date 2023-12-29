Wolves v Everton - Match preview

An impressive 4-1 win at Brentford handed Wolves back-to-back wins over the festive period and took them to 25 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Wolves return to Molineux tomorrow to take on Everton and the skipper’s focus remains on the next challenge as the team look to build on their momentum.

“We don’t want to look too much at last season, it’s a new season, a new manager, new players and we want to push on from where we are now,” Kilman said.

“We want to look ahead because we still have a lot of results to get and we want to pick up as many points as we can.”

The club’s form has prompted some fans to dream of a push for Europe, but Kilman remained level-headed on that prospect, with 19 more games still to play.

“We have to take it game by game,” he added.