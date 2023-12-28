Wolves striker Fabio Silva agrees loan deal with Scottish giants

The Portuguese striker will move north of the border and will look to re-ignite his career in the SPL

There is no obligation to buy, but Silva's Wolves career looks likely to be coming to a close after agreeing his third loan spell in just two seasons.

It is believed Rangers manager Philppe Clement played a big part in completing the deal with many clubs across Europe interested in Portuguese U21 international.

Silva was handed the number nine shirt after the departure of Raul Jimenez, but failed to make an impact when given a run of starts to begin the season.

The forward last featured as a late substitute in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Sheffield United in November.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers is consoled by teammatMatheus Cunha following the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane on November 04, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Silva gave away a late penalty leading to Oliver Norwood's injury time winner with the 21-year old in tears following the end of the game.

Wolves spent a record £35m on the striker back in 2020, but four Premier League goals in over 60 appearances has been a disappointing return, albeit many of those have come from the bench.

Loan moves to Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven proved successful, but Silva struggled to gain any real momentum on his return to England under Gary O'Neil.

Rangers currently sit second in the SPL, five points behind Celtic with two games in-hand.