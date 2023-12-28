Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings vs Brentford as two get 9's and five 8's

Jose Sa

Didn't have much chance with the goal, but made some good saves down low when easy to get wrong-footed, handling was sound all evening - 7

Nelson Semedo

One of his best games of the season, Semedo was defensively excellent and broke with pace when needed, a complete performance - 8

Max Kilman

The best of the centre-backs, a commanding performance from the captain who marshalled his troops superbly throughout the evening - 8

S.Bueno

A nervous start, but grew into the game and had a very strong second half with some important clearances - 7

Toti Gomes

Another assured display, strong when he needed to be, a couple of loose passes, but overall very good - 7

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolves really missed Ait-Nouri when out, linked up well with attack, but tucked in when required, cracking display - 8

Mario Lemina

A second headed goal in as many games. The perfect all-round performance. Playing the best football of his career, man-of-the match - 9

Joao Gomes

Another terrific performance in the middle of the park from the youngster. Won't hit the headlines, but hardly put a foot wrong - 8

Pablo Sarabia

Probably the best 45 mins of his Wolves career in the first half, sublime cross for Lemina's opener, tired after break - 7

Hwang Hee-Chan

His 9th and 10th Premier League goals of the season, one poachers finish and the other showing how clinical he can be, withdrawn before HT - 8

Matheus Cunha

Worked tirelessly all night for the team in his pivot role, deserved a goal when hitting the post, before setting up Bellegarde for the fourth - 9

Subs

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Had an important role to play when replacing Hwang and put in a mature second half display before rounding off with a goal - 8

Matt Doherty - 6

H.Bueno - 6

Tommy Doyle - 6