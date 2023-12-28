Liam Keen comment: Wolves full of attacking spirit under impressive Gary O'Neil

The victory in the capital brought to an end a bizarre statistic, while it saw others reach important milestones in their superb seasons.

London struggles

Not only did the win on Wednesday night bring an end to a run of four straight away defeats this season, but it ended a strange difficulty Wolves have had with winning in London.

Before this clash, Wolves had not won a Premier League fixture in the capital for 14 games, with their last coming in February 2022 at Spurs, under Bruno Lage's tenure.

Heading into the game Wolves had also only won two out of nine away games this season, but they improved on that and brought the London struggles to an end with an impressive win.

With the Molineux form being so outstanding this season, some added results on the road could take Wolves places this campaign.