Gary O'Neil praises Wolves for proving doubters wrong - and highlights area squad needs improving
Gary O’Neil loves the ‘emotion’ in his Wolves squad and believes they deserve credit for proving many doubters wrong this season.
With wins over Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea, Wolves have captured the imagination of supporters after suggestions they could struggle after a tumultuous summer.
O’Neil is still working on cutting out the ‘crazy’ moments and mistakes within games, but does not want to take away from the squad’s spirit as he targets a balance between the two.
“I love the group and love the emotion they have, I love the fact they always give everything,” O’Neil said.
“It’s a balancing act for me with trying to give them enough understanding and control without trying to take away from what they are.
“They’re a great group. Depth is the only thing where I think we can improve, as a couple of times we end up with under-21s or under-18s around the group, which can be tough for Premier League games.
“When we’re not unfortunate with injuries and suspensions and the group is in a good spot, I feel we can have a right go against most people.
“The responsibility is on me to harness what they are and make sure we get the best out of them.
“They’re a good group who have given me and the fans everything, and I think the fans have responded to that so far.
“Most people thought it was going to be a really tough season for us, but with the work we’ve done so far, the lads deserve credit.”