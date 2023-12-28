Gary O'Neil praises Wolves for proving doubters wrong - and highlights area squad needs improving

With wins over Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea, Wolves have captured the imagination of supporters after suggestions they could struggle after a tumultuous summer.

O’Neil is still working on cutting out the ‘crazy’ moments and mistakes within games, but does not want to take away from the squad’s spirit as he targets a balance between the two.

“I love the group and love the emotion they have, I love the fact they always give everything,” O’Neil said.

“It’s a balancing act for me with trying to give them enough understanding and control without trying to take away from what they are.

“They’re a great group. Depth is the only thing where I think we can improve, as a couple of times we end up with under-21s or under-18s around the group, which can be tough for Premier League games.

“When we’re not unfortunate with injuries and suspensions and the group is in a good spot, I feel we can have a right go against most people.

“The responsibility is on me to harness what they are and make sure we get the best out of them.

“They’re a good group who have given me and the fans everything, and I think the fans have responded to that so far.

“Most people thought it was going to be a really tough season for us, but with the work we’ve done so far, the lads deserve credit.”