Wolves fans emotional following stunning Brentford win

Mario Lemina headed Wolves ahead before Hwang Hee-chan made it 2-0 after a major Brentford error from their own kick-off by former Wolves defender Nathan Collins.

In an action packed 180 seconds, Yoane Wissa then turned home for the hosts.

Once the game settled down and 12 minutes after Wissa’s strike, Hwang added a second to restore Wolves’ two-goal lead.

The second half saw less action as Brentford took control, but Wolves defended well before finding a fourth through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to secure all three points, following another Collins mistake.