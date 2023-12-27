Gary O'Neil delighted with clinical Wolves display

A Mario Lemina header and a Hwang Hee-chan double handed the visitors a 3-1 lead at half-time, before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde rounded off the superb win, to end a run of four consecutive away losses.

O'Neil felt his side perfected the game plan and was beaming after the match.

"I'm really pleased," O'Neil said.

"The game sort of went how we expected it to, Brentford were direct, physical and really aggressive without the ball.

"It wasn't going to be a game we would have loads of the ball in and have lots of control, but we needed to punish them if they left themselves man for man with Channy on the half-way line, or with Cunha, and the lads took that on board really well.

"Channy was a real threat running in behind before he went off. Cunha had some moments of real quality.

"Although we didn't have loads of the ball or loads of control, we were able to punish them a lot when they left us one for one. The boys carried it out very well."

Hwang's double takes him to 11 goals in all competitions this season and 10 in the Premier League, before he was forced off with a back injury in the first half.

Fortunately for Wolves, O'Neil confirmed the issue was not serious.

"It was a back spasm, so he'll be fine for the Asia Cup and hopefully we can get him back for our game against Everton, but we'll see, it's a tight turnaround," he added.

"But it's only a back spasm and he's moving slightly better now than he was when he came off. Lets see how he does for the next couple of days.

"That's 10 goals for him now, an unbelievable return, but I do have big faith in everybody. So whether we have to play somebody else, or whether we end up using some of the under-21s that are ready, then no problem.

"I understand exactly where we are and have faith in all of them."

Craig Dawson missed the trip to London after suffering a gash on his knee against Chelsea, but O'Neil also hopes to have him back for the clash with Everton on Saturday.

"It's a nasty cut across the front of the knee and just where it is makes it tricky for the stitches to hold," he said.

"It was deemed it was probably best to try and get him ready for Everton."