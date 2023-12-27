Brentford v Wolves: Mathias Jensen set to make Brentford return after injury

The Denmark international, who has three goals and two assists in 12 Premier League games this season, has not played since November 12 after picking up an adductor injury.

But he is now due to return to the squad today ahead of facing Gary O’Neil’s Wolves.

Former Wolves defender Nathan Collins, who joined Brentford in the summer, overcame an ankle injury to come off the bench against Villa last time out and could start against Wolves with Ben Mee suspended.

Frank Onyeka will also be suspended, while Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade and Kristoffer Ajer are all out injured.

Thomas Frank said: “We need a good performance. We need to come out with big intensity, press very aggressively and have that more complete performance.

“When we are attacking, we need to be close enough together so we can, in spells, pack them in.

“They (the fans) are “always behind us. They are fantastic and we know we are very, very good at home, especially under the floodlights.”

Meanwhile, Frank was full of praise for the work O’Neil has done with Wolves since arriving in the summer.

He said: “I think he’s done a good job. I think he did a brilliant job at Bournemouth – keeping them up was one of the best achievements in the Premier League last year. He did an amazing job there.

“Wolves are more energetic now. They’re well organised and you can see that they are trying to build something which looks promising for the future. They have got some really good players.”