Rock bottom a year ago, Wolves are now thriving

Gary O’Neil spent the night of Christmas Eve, after Wolves’ win over Chelsea, analysing the game and preparing the team for the Bees.

The players instantly went into recovery mode after the game and were given Christmas Day off, although they did have some recovery work to do from home, before returning to training today ahead of another trip to the capital.

On Christmas Day a year ago, Wolves sat bottom of the Premier League with just 10 points from 15 games and eight goals scored.

A year later, having now beaten Chelsea 2-1, Wolves sit 11th in the division with 22 points from 18 games and 23 goals to their name.

Level on points with Chelsea in 10th, Wolves have come a long way in the last year.

Within those 12 months, Julen Lopetegui arrived and saved the club from relegation with the help of six January signings.

In the face of difficult financial constraints and a lack of signings in the summer, he then left the club days before the start of the season after publicly questioning the squad’s ability to compete in the Premier League.

But under O’Neil they are not only surviving, but thriving.

“I’m really proud of the group, they’ve given everything,” O’Neil said.

“And it wasn’t this group that was bottom at Christmas either, it was a group with this and lots of other senior players, and players that have since moved for big fees.