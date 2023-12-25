Nathan Judah's Wolves notebook vs Chelsea

Pre-game

It's great to see Ait-Nouri back in the side, Wolves have really missed him lately.

As I predicted, the 20 mins at West Ham were enough to convince O'Neil he's ready for a start

I'm not too sure he finishes the game, but with Bueno and Doc on the bench, there are options in that department.

Jose Sa back is another bonus, especially after Bentley's horror show last weekend.

Other than that, it's as you were - and they'll need to be a lot better than the form they've shown over the last fortnight.

But a big game at home often brings out the good Wolves.

And this starting XI will need to the bulk of the work as it's a very young bench!

No Neto yet and Bellegarde, Fabio and Traore both ill, it's going to take a big boys performance.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty (hidden) celebrates

Match

A few muted boo's for the Premier League anthem in protest for scheduling the game on Christmas Eve.