Wolves 2 Chelsea 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

A magnificent Mario Lemina display handed Wolves an early Christmas present as the midfielder headed home the first in a 2-1 win to secure all three points against Chelsea.

The battling midfielder set out his stall early in the game on Christmas Eve when he made a last-ditch tackle to deny a Blues goal, as Wolves held on under some Chelsea pressure.

The hosts recovered and had a good end to the first half, before a dominant start to the second saw them take the lead as Lemina nodded in from a corner.

Chelsea pushed for a late equaliser as Wolves held their ground in defence, before a superb move in added time saw substitute Matt Doherty finish from close range to make it 2-0.

Shortly after that goal, Christopher Nkunku headed home for Chelsea to make it a nervous ending, but Wolves held on for the win.