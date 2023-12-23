Wolves v Chelsea preview: Gary O’Neil targets a red-hot display to sink the Blues

Wolves have now gone six league games unbeaten at Molineux and welcome a Chelsea side only three points above them.

The London club have endured their own struggles this season, but O’Neil is wary of their quality and has called for Wolves to be at their best to extend that unbeaten home run.

“They’re a good side,” O’Neil said.

“They’ve had a difficult spell, maybe a season and a bit, but watching their games you see the amount of depth they have.

“Even in the cup the other day when they needed a goal.

“They have something like 11 injuries and still managed to line up hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent, and some to bring on when they needed a goal.

“They are a good squad that are finding their way. It’s very clear what they’re trying to do and they’ll definitely finish higher in the league than they are at the moment.

“They’re a side that’s improving and will continue to improve. They have a good coach as well.

“It’s a tough test for us, but we’re back at Molineux and we’re six unbeaten at home. We’ve managed to make it a good place for us so far this season and we’re looking to continue that.

“But it will be a tough test of course. It will be a game where we need to be at 100 per cent, with no silly errors like we made last weekend.

“Everything will need to be absolutely spot on to give us every chance of beating a very strong Chelsea side.”

The fixture will mark the first top flight Christmas Eve game since 1995 and Wolves’ first since 1966, and has come under scrutiny from supporters.

O’Neil, however, is hoping for a hostile Molineux atmosphere to help combat Chelsea’s attacking threats.

“They have really good quality and look like a side that’s starting to understand what the manager wants from them,” he added.

“They’re good with the ball and have really good attacking talent, so even if they’re not at their free-flowing best, they have players that can produce really good moments.

“It will need to be a complete performance from us, which we’ve managed to produce a couple of times at home against big sides.

“The lads are looking forward to it, as am I. There was a mixed feeling from supporters around a match being on Christmas Eve, but I’m sure when we’re in the stadium and if we start the performance in the right way, the atmosphere will be absolutely fantastic as it has been.”

The squad and supporters could also receive a big boost if Pedro Neto is deemed fit enough to be involved, after training all week following two months on the sidelines.