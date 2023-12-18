Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v West Ham as five get 4/10

Dan Bentley - 4

With another chance between the sticks, Bentley did not take it. He, arguably, could have done better for all three goals.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Semedo backed off for the opening goal and was otherwise ineffective throughout the game.

Craig Dawson - 4

The defender should have done better for two of the goals and was too easily bypassed by the West Ham forwards. He could have done better from one or two attacking set pieces too.

Max Kilman - 5

Not at his dominating best, but no real errors from Kilman on what was a bad day overall for the defence.

Toti Gomes - 4

A day to forget for Toti who was off the pace from the very start and allowed Kudus too much time.

Mario Lemina - 5

Lemina dragged Wolves forward when he could, but looked tired. He lost possession poorly for the second goal.

Joao Gomes - 4

Gomes threatened to burst into life with some strong tackles, but was incredibly poor in possession.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 5

A terrible first half, in which Bellegarde could not keep the ball, was rescued by an improved second half where the attacker looked more up for the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 5

Sarabia was decent, in comparison to his team-mates, but goes missing for long periods of the game. He scored a nice goal that was rightly chalked off.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

Hwang has put in some quiet performances recently and he was even more disappointing here. He was hardly involved and when he did, he gave the ball away. Very poor.

Matheus Cunha - 6

Despite giving the ball away for the third goal, Cunha was probably Wolves’ best player on a bad day. He battled, looked dangerous in attack, worked hard and tried to bring his team-mates with him.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Toti, 70), 5, Matt Doherty (for Semedo, 79), 5, Tommy Doyle (for Lemina, 79), 5.

Subs not used: King, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Traore, Silva, Kalajdzic.