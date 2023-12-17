Wolves fans furious following West Ham drubbing
In a first half that they never really got a foothold in, Mohammed Kudus was giving the Wolves defence nightmares down the right flank as he swept home his first after 22 minutes.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
Just 10 minutes later he made it 2-0 to cap off a Hammers counter-attack from a Wolves corner, to leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.
Wolves improved in the second half and saw a goal chalked off by VAR, before West Ham made sure of the three points with a well-worked move, finished off by Jarrod Bowen.