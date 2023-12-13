Wolves debrief: It may not be pretty but it’s effective

A win over Burnley and a draw with Nottingham Forest means Gary O’Neil’s side are still looking up the table.

The team will now benefit from no midweek game as they prepare to travel to West Ham as they look to pick up more points during the festive fixtures.

Molineux fortress

Last season, when Julen Lopetegui arrived to save Wolves from relegation, it was the Molineux form that kept them up.

This year, O’Neil’s work with the squad means that relegation is not a concern, but the home form is still a talking point.

These last two results mean Wolves have now gone six unbeaten at Molineux and those results at home have helped put the team in a comfortable position in the league.

O’Neil said: “We’re 16 games in and the group are buying into everything.