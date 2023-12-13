Hwang Hee-Chan knows he must improve frustrating habit

The club have been on the end of several contentious calls this season that have cost them Premier League points.

There were few refereeing errors in the draw with Nottingham Forest, although Hwang was visibly frustrated with the officials when he took a knock to the head but did not receive a free-kick, and the forward admits he needs to get better at moving on from decisions within games.

"I was fine – I was disappointed with moments like that," he said.

"I feel referee decisions didn't go our way again. I need to learn to get over decisions like that. Even when decisions don't go our way, we need to work to get the best result, but I feel we couldn't do that."

On the draw with Forest, he added: "We've had a good run of results at home until now. At the end of the day, it's still another point we take from the Premier League, and we can see that as a positive.

"However, we do feel disappointed. To be honest, from a personal point of view, I feel I could have more impact on the game. I feel a little angry at myself not being an impact in the important moments. I feel angry at myself that we couldn't show a more positive performance at home.

"If Neto was there, sure he would have been able to show his qualities and create more chances. But I feel our performances have been good in his absence. We looked forward to showing that, but maybe fitness came into play for some of the players. As a team, we feel disappointed we couldn't show more to get the win."

Hwang has been in scintillating form for Wolves this season with nine goals in all competitions, and his stock has continued to rise in both England and South Korea.

Former Swansea and Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-yueng recently visited Hwang at the training ground and the Wolves forward has revealed he is now waiting on a gift from his compatriot.

He said: "It was great to see him. He told me about his own experiences, his thoughts about paths after my playing career. It was surreal as well for me, as he is a player I respected very much growing up.

"We had a little bet on regarding our goal scoring records, and he said he'll buy me a present if I score a certain amount of goals a season. I think I've currently scored one more goal than his best scoring season in England, so he owes me a present. I'm sure he was proud to see that.

"So we spoke about things like that. I feel surreal to speak to him now, as I used to watch his games when he played in the Premier League. It was special."