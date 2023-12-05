Wolves fans frustrated at same thing despite Burnley win
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win over Burnley.
By Nathan Judah
Hwang Hee-chan's ninth goal of the season was enough to earn Wolves all three points at home to Burnley.
In what was a dreadful game under the lights, Hwang’s tidy first half finish separated the sides.
Wolves improved in the second half but failed to capitalise on their chances, as they saw out the narrow win amid freezing temperatures in Wolverhampton.