Dave Edwards: Forget Arsenal - winnable games now the priority for Wolves

It was always going to be a big ask at The Emirates with the players who were missing through suspension.

I have been saying in this column for the last few weeks that I would be glad if Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes picked up their fifth bookings in the Fulham game, so they could miss the clash against the Gunners, with two massive games coming up that they would be available for after that. It has worked out like that, and it has them back for some really important games.

Arsenal were superb in the first half, they moved the ball quickly and Wolves struggled to get near them. They struggled to put any pressure on them whatsoever, and they made a mistake for an easy first goal, but then the second goal was terrific. To find themselves two down early, there is only likely to be one result from there.

You have to give the players some credit as they kept going and they stayed in the game – they got the chance and they got the goal, which made it a very uncomfortable last 10 minutes for Arsenal.

So you have to give the team and the staff a lot of credit for that – you saw Wolves go there last year and lose 5-0 and given the start it would have been easy to see the same scoreline, but I feel that this team has a different mentality.

Gary O’Neil has implemented a different attitude when it comes to his work, and I think that was showcased in that second half.