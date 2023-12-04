Wolves v Burnley: Who's out and who's a doubt

Here we look at who’s in, who’s out and who’s a doubt for the match.

Jose Sa – 90 per cent

Went off with a back injury at Arsenal but trained on Monday. Barring any late hiccups, he will start against the Clarets. “We will do the last few checks on Tuesday but he should be OK,” said O’Neil.

Mario Lemina – 100 per cent

Back available after missing Saturday’s defeat through suspension.

Joao Gomes – 100 per cent

Another who should come back into the line-up after being banned for the trip to the Emirates.

Jonny Otto – 0 per cent

The defender remains unavailable as the club continue to look into a training ground incident which took place last week.

Pedro Neto – 0 per cent

The winger is back training on his own but is still a little way off a return. “He is still working his way up to speed,” said O’Neil. “He is excited, has a bounce in his step. He is getting closer.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri – 0 per cent

Missed the trip to Arsenal with damaged ankle ligaments and while Tuesday’s match will also come too soon, there is a chance he will return for Saturday’s visit of Nottingham Forest. “He is doing well. We hope to have available at the weekend,” said O’Neil.

Joe Hodge – 0 per cent

Hodge is back around the team and on the grass, after his shoulder surgery, but is expected to be out for a couple more weeks yet.