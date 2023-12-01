Arsenal v Wolves - Match preview

The Gunners took over at the top last weekend after three successive Premier League victories saw them leapfrog champions Manchester City at the summit. And Wolves’ task looks tougher bearing in mind the last time the two sides met at the Emirates, the Gunners meted out a five-goal thrashing in the last game of last season.

However, the Molineux men can take heart in the fact that since their return to the Premier League, their record at Arsenal is better than most.

They have recorded two draws and a win in their five top-flight visits at the Emirates since promotion in 2018.

Yet, with Arsenal going into the game on the back of an ominous 6-0 thrashing of Lens on home soil in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, defender Toti Gomes knows what a big ask it will be. And, after going three down within the first half-hour of their chastening defeat to the Gunners in May, Gomes believes Wolves must start the game well.

“They will be a really tough opponent,” warned the Portugal defender. “We all know Arsenal have a really good team but this is the Premier League, we will go there and give it everything.