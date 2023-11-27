Wolves boss Gary O'Neil gives insight into referee conversation after more VAR controversy

The five goal thriller at Craven Cottage was again surrounded in VAR controversy, as two penalties were given against O'Neil's men.

Nelson Semedo was judged to have brought down Tom Cairney with VAR deciding not to overturn the decision, while Joao Gomes was then judged to have tripped Harry Wilson in stoppage time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, O'Neil gave an insight into his conversation with referee Sailsbury after the game - and revealed the official admitted that the first decision on Semedo was wrong.

He said: "We've discussed a lot, there is the Vinicius with the head butt on Max Kilman, it should have been a red.

"Tim Ream should have been sent off for the penalty, and those are my opinions and they have theirs.

"The penalties went against us, Nelson plays the ball, I've watched it back with the referee and he thinks it was wrong, and he should have been sent to the monitor but it doesn't help me or my players, and the ref admitted a mistake.

"On Harry Wilson, I disagree, he think there is enough contact to give the penalty, but I think it is soft.

"So, you could argue that maybe two of them could go against us, but all four have and it is a tough one to take."

Wolves have been on the end of a handful of controversial referee and VAR decisions this season - stemming back to the opening day against Manchester United.

And after the latest calls, O'Neil told Sky Sports that the clash at Craven Cottage has left him questioning whether the technology is good for the game.

He added: "They are bad refereeing decisions. I've remained calm and had a grown up conversation, I'm not in there abusing people, but that is six or seven points that have gone against us now.

"I am managing a big football club here, and the difference it is making to my reputation and the club's progression, people's livelihoods, is huge.

"This is the biggest league in the world with this technology, and it can't be okay to get so many things wrong.

"Things have to get better, I can't accept being on the wrong end of these, maybe tonight has finally turned me against VAR."