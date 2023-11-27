Gary O'Neil believes referee would have benefitted from no VAR in Wolves' defeat at Fulham

The hosts triumphed thanks to two questionable penalty decisions which allowed Willian to score twice from the spot, including the winner four minutes into stoppage time.

Wolves were also given a debatable spot-kick of their own, converted by Hwang Hee-chan, on a night when the Premier League’s use of video technology again came under serious scrutiny.

O’Neil, whose team have been on the end of several poor calls this season, spent an extended period in referee Michael Salisbury’s office after the final whistle.

He said: “When I look at this evening, I just think think the ref probably would have done a better job on his own tonight. I haven't felt that too often. I think it (VAR) actually hindered him.”

Matheus Cunha had cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener before Fulham were awarded their first spot-kick when Tom Cairney tumbled under the challenge of Nelson Semedo despite minimal contact.

Wolves levelled for the second time on the night when Hwang picked himself up to score after being barged over by Tim Ream, who did not receive a second booking.

But the drama reached new heights in stoppage time. Fulham substitute Carlos Vinicius avoided sanction despite pushing his face into the nose of Wolves skipper Max Kilman. Moments later, Harry Wilson went over the leg of Joao Gomes and Salisbury awarded a penalty after being advised to check the pitchside monitor.

“What is the point of VAR if we have all those slo-motion incidents and they are all missed?” said O’Neil.

“We might as well say to the guy: ‘We are not helping you, we are not giving you any slo-mos, or sending you to any screen. Just make the best decision you can.’ He knows he is out there on his own and has to get stuff right.

“I honestly don't think it (VAR) has helped the game. I thought it would and I think it should. But where it is at the moment, I don't think it is.”