Fulham 3 Wolves 2: player ratings - Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha lead way in frustrating defeat

Jose Sa 7

Despite conceding three, with two coming from the spot, Sa made some key saves throughout the game. He denied both Tom Cairney and Raul Jimenez and made a smart stop to keep out Alex Iwobi. Went on to make a handful of second half saves too.

Toti Gomes 6

An average display from the defender who didn't do a lot wrong. Almost got caught out in the second half when going for the same ball with Bueno, with the mistake almost leading to a Fulham chance.

Santiago Bueno 6

Thrown in at the deep end and despite Wolves shipping three goals, did relatively well. Would have been disappointed with how much space Alex Iwobi had to tuck away the first goal.

Max Kilman 6

The first goal came down the right side with Robinson given too much space to put his ball in. Looked dangerous at the other end and his header almost set up a chance midway through the second half.

Nelson Semedo 6

The wing back will be disappointed with how Robinson was able to run into so much space before picking out a cross for Iwobi. It was a poor goal for Wolves to concede. Was involved in the first penalty, but looked to have got a small touch before Cairney went over.

Rayan Ait Nouri N/A

Didn't have any real chance to make an impact on the game, as he went over on his ankle after ten minutes. Tried to carry on but was forced off five minutes later.

Joao Gomes 6

Showed some good flashes and when he had chance to try and pick a defence splitting pass, he tried it. It almost came off with a ball to Lemina in the final 20 minutes. Was penalised late on for the penalty, which was the second controversial spot kick decision of the game.

Mario Lemina 6

Much like Gomes, showed some really good moments offensively. Produced a top drawer pass to set up Hwang in the first half, with an effort clipping the bar. Robbed Leno of the ball in the first half but couldn't take full advantage. The down side was how his touch led to him being caught out by Cairney in the build-up to the second goal.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 7

The midfielder was at the forefront of a lot of Wolves' attacking moves in the first period. He got into a number of good areas and it was his trickery for the goal that got the better of Robinson - before he dug out a superb cross for Cunha

Matheus Cunha 7

One of the brighter sparks for Wolves. He showed superb forward play to lose his man and nod home the first. His work rate and pressing was top drawer, and alongside Hwang he was always looking to drag Wolves forward.

Hwang Hee-chan 7

His season just keeps getting better. Struck the bar in the first half when closing in on goal, and worked tirelessly at the top end of the pitch. Gambled for the penalty and cleverly drew the foul from Ream, before smashing home his spot kick.

Subs

16 - Matt Doherty for Ait-Nouri 6

Came into the action early on and did well. Had a chance to shoot when in a good position in the first half, and was involved in a dangerous late move.

62 - Sasa Kalajdzic for Bellegarde 5

Came on after Wolves had fallen behind for a second time but couldn't make much of an impact on the game.

83 - Tommy Doyle for Cunha N/A