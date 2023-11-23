Former Wolves sporting director insists 'inappropriate' points deduction has fired up Everton

The Toffees were docked 10 points last week for breaching Premier League financial rules over a three-year period, plummeting them from 14th in the table into the relegation zone.

They looked to be set for a comfortable season after a good run of form culminated in a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Thelwell, who was sporting director at Wolves before leaving for New York Red Bulls in 2020, said: “The three points from that victory may no longer be accounted for in the table – nor seven other hard-earned points amassed during this season.

“But what does remain in place is the unity, focus and determination that helped earn those points on the field of play – now supplemented by the additional fuel of what we believe is a wholly-disproportionate ruling.

“We are rallying in the face of a sporting sanction in the only way we can and that is our focus and hard work in supporting the team in delivering to their fullest on the pitch.

“Everton is a special football club. It is a special football club because of its people – our players, staff and fans.”