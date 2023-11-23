Former Wolves sporting director insists 'inappropriate' points deduction has fired up Everton
Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted his club had extra motivation following their “wholly disproportionate” points deduction.
The Toffees were docked 10 points last week for breaching Premier League financial rules over a three-year period, plummeting them from 14th in the table into the relegation zone.
They looked to be set for a comfortable season after a good run of form culminated in a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace before the international break.
Thelwell, who was sporting director at Wolves before leaving for New York Red Bulls in 2020, said: “The three points from that victory may no longer be accounted for in the table – nor seven other hard-earned points amassed during this season.
“But what does remain in place is the unity, focus and determination that helped earn those points on the field of play – now supplemented by the additional fuel of what we believe is a wholly-disproportionate ruling.
“We are rallying in the face of a sporting sanction in the only way we can and that is our focus and hard work in supporting the team in delivering to their fullest on the pitch.
“Everton is a special football club. It is a special football club because of its people – our players, staff and fans.”