Wolves vote against crucial Premier League January plan

The Premier League were aiming to introduce the rules for the winter transfer window, with a view to further permanent restrictions, to stop clubs loaning players from sides the owners have an interest in.

This came about after suggestions Newcastle were looking to sign former Wolves star Ruben Neves in January to ease their injury crisis. Newcastle, who are 80 per cent owned by The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), also own four Saudi Pro League clubs, including Neves' side Al Hilal.

Wolves voted against the move alongside Newcastle, Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, reports suggest.

As a result, the ban will not be enforced this January as it needed 14 clubs to vote in favour for it to be passed.