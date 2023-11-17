Wovles duo Jose Sa and Toti Gomes handed Portugal debuts in victory

The duo both started the Euro 2024 qualifying Group J clash away to Liechtenstein.

Former Wolves players Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota also started the game.

Portugal, who have already qualified for next summer’s finals, won 2-0 thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo.

Lawrence Shankland headed a stoppage-time equaliser as Scotland averted more torment in Tbilisi with a 2-2 draw against Georgia.

The Hearts striker was a late call-up for the injured Che Adams and seized his chance when he headed home fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong’s cross two minutes into added time.

Scott McTominay earlier took his Euro 2024 qualifying campaign tally to seven goals when he cancelled out the first of two strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Napoli winger proved a threat all night, but Scotland contributed to their own problems with a slack first 45 minutes.

McTominay drilled home from 20 yards four minutes after the restart and, after quickly falling behind again, Scotland finished strongly to prevent a fourth consecutive defeat in Clarke’s 50th game in charge.

Villa’s John McGinn played the whole game.