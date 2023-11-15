Hwang Hee-chan explains why Wolves will continue to get better

Despite a difficult summer, Gary O’Neil has masterminded four wins and three draws from the opening 12 games, as Wolves sit comfortably 12th in the league.

Wolves have scored late winners in three of their four victories this season and Hwang believes the side is ready to push on for more success this campaign.

“The manager has consistently told us that even if we concede a goal or face difficult situations in games, we shouldn’t focus on those points too hard as we’ve been good at turning those situations around,” Hwang said.

“I feel this team is prepared well for a number of situations we may face in games and it is one of the reasons we’ve been able to get results against the higher-ranked teams.

“As the season progresses and we have more training sessions with the manager, I feel our results and performances are improving every week. The players have great trust in each other and we have a great spirit within the group.”

The match against Spurs was highly anticipated in South Korea, with Hwang coming up against compatriot Son Heung-min.

“I know a lot of people were looking forward to the game,” Hwang added. “I had been consistent with my form recently so I was aware this game was a very anticipated game. I felt that after we conceded a goal very early, it could have been a very difficult match.

“To score great goals so late and celebrate an amazing victory at home makes me so happy.”