Pablo Sarabia seeking more Wolves chances after stunning substitute appearance

The experienced forward came on in the 87th minute at Molineux before notching a stunning equaliser in the 91st minute and then setting up Mario Lemina’s winner in the 97th minute.

Sarabia has been sparsely used under Gary O’Neil but hopes his match-winning performance proves how important the whole squad is.

He said: “I think it’s an important message for everyone in the team. A lot of players are very important for the team. Today I played ten minutes, and I gave a lot of things for the team. For myself, it’s important to take confidence, because it’s not easy to adapt here.

“I try to play very well every time, but I need to adapt to this competition and I’m going to try to improve.

“Sometimes it’s difficult, you can feel frustrated because you didn’t play. I think it’s important the mentality of the player, for me, 70 or 80 per cent is the mentality, and after the quality. Obviously, the quality is very important, but if your mind is working, it’s easier to play.

“The ambience in the stadium is like a family. For me, it’s very important because I played in a lot of places, I was very happy, but I feel it’s a family. It’s key to the match and to the team. Today we got it and it’s an amazing moment for us.”

Sarabia is well-liked among the Wolves players and staff and became part of the leadership group in pre-season, despite his lack of minutes.

Lemina, who squeezed home the last gasp winning goal, was full of praise for his team-mate’s attitude.

“It’s not easy when you’re not playing often, but he’s been working so hard every day,” Lemina said.

“We’ve been talking to him, he’s been talking to us and pushing us so hard, and I think that he really deserves this goal.

“I can tell that also the pass of Cunha was amazing for the shot. But that’s the kind of goal we want to see all the time. It was incredible touches, but we know the quality of Pablo, and that’s what he gave us today, so a massive congratulations to him.

“It’s amazing. It’s really amazing. The sensation, the fans, I think we all deserve it because we’ve been pushing really hard and they’ve been with us since the beginning of the game, and the beginning of the season.

“I think we should give the credit to them because they deserve it so much.”