Supporters' Trusts condemn Premier League's 'total disrespect' over Wolves' Christmas Eve fixture

Fans expressed their anger at the decision after the Express & Star revealed the Premier League were planning to move the Molineux fixture between Wolves and Chelsea from Saturday December 23 to the day before Christmas – the first time a top flight game has been played on that date since 1995 and the first time for Wolves since 1966.

The Premier League then confirmed the move a week later, prompting more angry responses from supporters who will have to face travel chaos to attend the game, or choose between their families and football.

The Supporters' Trusts of both sides have attempted to reverse the decision, and have been joined in solidarity by the Trusts of the 18 other Premier League clubs, but bosses have refused to go back on the plans.

Now, a statement from both the Wolves 1877 Trust and the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has condemned the way matchgoing supporters have been treated.

It read: "The opposition to this fixture change was made clear six days before the final announcement, yet these concerns were consistently ignored by the Premier League. We are disappointed that our early request to reschedule the fixture was rejected. It is important to note Saturday, December 23 (20:00) is an available slot – but this was also refused.

"Last season, 15.2m supporters attended Premier League matches – a new competition record. Despite these exceptional attendance figures, the Premier League has once again demonstrated that it will put the requirements of the broadcasters ahead of matchgoing supporters by breaking its own 28-year-old precedent and scheduling Wolves v Chelsea on Christmas Eve.

"Our message is clear – stop treating matchgoing supporters with total disrespect. Decisions like these make a mockery of CEO Richard Master’s own words when he launched the league’s ‘Fan Engagement Standard, where he said: 'It is vital we ensure the voices of supporters are not only heard in the stands but also when it comes to having a say on key issues relating to their clubs.'

"Fixture changes like these are key issues for all of us, and we must have a genuine say in decisions about them. Meaningful consultation only happens during the decision making process, the Premier League has failed to deliver against its own Fan Engagement Standard.

"Decisions like these also risk stadia becoming lifeless, soulless, and without passion.

"Our concerns that supporters were not at the forefront of the decision-making process were not allayed during our recent meeting. While the Premier League has acknowledged our views on this issue, we strongly urge officials to publicly address the very strong supporter concerns on scheduling and similar issues. A very clear behavioural shift is required.

"A better balance between supporters inside the ground and fans watching on TV is required. This is the responsibility of all 20 Premier League Clubs and the Premier League itself."