Supporters' Trust still looking to 'reverse' Wolves Christmas Eve fixture

After it was revealed Wolves' home clash with Molineux was due to be moved to Christmas Eve, it sparked a huge backlash among supporters.

Despite that, the Premier League ratified their decision a week later without speaking to the supporters affected.

The Supporters' Trusts of both Wolves and Chelsea had a meeting with the Premier League but the decision stands.

"The message from us is that we want them to reverse their decision on a Christmas Eve fixture," Warren said.

"Their adamant that they don't want to change it, but we believe they should play it at 8pm on the Saturday. That's a TV slot they still have available to them and they've chosen not to use it.

"From the beginning of the meeting it was very clear that there was not going to be a change of direction. They are adamant the fixture stands.

"We asked for a meeting as soon as the Express & Star broke the story and we got a response an hour before it got officially announced, which was a week later. We then got our retrospective meeting with them.

"On the back of this, we want an agreement with the Premier League where if such fixtures are proposed in the future, that there is clear consultation with fans beforehand.

"It needs to be with the affected Supporters' Trust, through dialogue with the FSA."

The Molineux fixture will be the first top flight Christmas Eve game since 1995 and the first for Wolves since 1966 and will be shown on Sky Sports with a 1pm kick-off.

Many fans are having to choose between their families and their season ticket on the day, while home supporters travelling from outside Wolverhampton, and Chelsea fans, face travel chaos.

"We're the last people to be asked," Warren said when asked what has most disappointed him about this move.

"We're the people who pay our money to go to the games and make the atmosphere that the broadcaster's so desperately want.

"We're the people that make Premier League football what it is. We are the fan, supporter, customer – whatever terminology they want to use – yet we're the last to be consulted on anything.

"In the King's speech he spoke about a regulator in football, and the Premier League have resisted that. This is absolutely the type of decision, with a Christmas Eve game, why there needs to be an independent regulator in football."

Meanwhile, in the wake of the decision, the Supporters' Trusts of all 20 Premier League clubs came together unanimously to oppose the decision.

"I'd like to put on record my thanks to the 18 other Supporters' groups from the Premier League, who have made statements in support and solidarity for both Wolves and Chelsea," Warren said.

"That's something that hasn't happened since the European Super League. When football fans stick together, that's when our voices really get heard and that's why it's really important for fans to join their Supporters' Trusts.

"The more people we have in our Supporters' Trusts, the more the Premier League, our football clubs and the broadcasters will take notice of us."

If you'd like to join the Wolves 1877 Trust, visit here.